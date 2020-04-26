LA’s Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive People on Sunday, Officials Say

Air quality was expected to be unhealthy Sunday for sensitive individuals in many parts of Los Angeles County, health officials said.

The following areas will be affected:

-- San Fernando Valley;

-- San Gabriel Valley;

-- Pomona/Walnut Valley;

-- San Gabriel Mountains.

Dr. Muntu Davis, county health officer, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.