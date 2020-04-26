Los Angeles

LA’s Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive People on Sunday, Officials Say

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

By City News Service

Getty Images

File Image: Skyscrapers and city surrounding downtown LA with a very thick smog layer viewed form an airplane

" data-ellipsis="false">

Air quality was expected to be unhealthy Sunday for sensitive individuals in many parts of Los Angeles County, health officials said.

The following areas will be affected:
-- San Fernando Valley;
-- San Gabriel Valley;
-- Pomona/Walnut Valley;
-- San Gabriel Mountains.

Dr. Muntu Davis, county health officer, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Orange County 44 mins ago

Orange County Coronavirus Cases Surpass 2,000

Riverside County 52 mins ago

Riverside County Inmate Dies After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los Angeleslos angeles county
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us