LA’s Cannabis Regulators Get $6 Million for Social Equity Program

The Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation announced Tuesday that it will receive more than $6 million in grant funding from the California Cannabis Equity Grant Program for Local Jurisdictions.

The grant program was created under the state's Cannabis Equity Act of 2018 to aid local equity programs, which support people living in low-income areas or those who had been convicted of cannabis-related crimes and who are now trying to operate cannabis dispensaries.

Los Angeles will use the funding to provide verified Social Equity Program applicants various resources including workforce development and business development services, as well as a loan and/or grant program.

The DCR stated it is currently working to complete various administrative responsibilities associated with formally accepting the new funding as well as last year's award of more than $1.8 million.

Specific information on how Los Angeles will utilize funds awarded through both grant programs will be available at the beginning of the next fiscal year, July 1, the DCR said.

More than a dozen jurisdictions across the state were awarded grants to help fund their local social equity programs, according to the DCR.