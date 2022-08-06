Los Angeles' historic Hollyhock House will reopen to the public on Aug. 18, city officials announced.

LA City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell and the Department of Cultural Affairs will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony that day to celebrate the return of in-person, self-guided tours.

The Department of Cultural Affairs will also host a house lawn party on Aug. 20 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring musical performances and celebratory remarks to celebrate the reopening.

The house has been closed since the start of the pandemic, during which it also underwent restoration projects and "significant transformations,'' according to Daniel Tarica, interim general manager of the Department of Cultural Affairs.

Hollyhock House, built between 1919 and 1921, was the first commission for famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright and is LA's first and only designated world heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.

"Since taking office, my team and I have worked tirelessly to champion and fund the restoration of the Hollyhock House campus,'' O'Farrell said. "When Hollyhock House was restored in 2015, we reopened this priceless cultural landmark to the public, and I can still remember the excitement felt by so many Angelenos. We've now weathered the storm of COVID-19, and I can't wait to welcome people back to this iconic place -- the only UNESCO World Heritage site in the city of Los Angeles.''

Hollyhock House saw conservation work on its cast stone, art glass windows, woodwork and landscape.

Visitors will also find transformations to the exterior and structure of Residence A, also a Wright-designed guest house in Barnsdall Park.

Visit hollyhockhouse.org for more information.