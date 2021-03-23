Los Angeles

LA's Second COVID-19 Renters Relief Program to Open to the Public March 30

The wait list for rental assistance in Los Angeles has 56,000 renters.

By City News Service

A woman wearing a mask walks past a wall bearing a graffiti asking for rent forgiveness on La Brea Ave.
Getty Images

Mayor Eric Garcetti and members of the City Council are set to announce Tuesday that Los Angeles' $259 million COVID-19 Emergency Renters Relief Program will open to the public starting March 30.

The City Council voted unanimously on March 2 to approve using federal and state government funding for the second round of the city's rent relief program, which will help about 64,000 families with rental assistance, with $235 million earmarked for direct rental assistance and $3 million for eviction defense.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Garcetti, along with Council President Nury Martinez and council members Nithya Raman, Mike Bonin, and Mitch O'Farrell, is scheduled to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. at City Hall to publicize the program's launch date.

"Last year when we received CARES Act funding, this council took quick action to establish programs that would provide direct assistance. We did this because we knew keeping a roof over Angelenos' heads was the best way to help them through this pandemic," Martinez said earlier this month.

"This renters assistance program is not only a lifeline to families that are rent-burdened and living paycheck to paycheck, but it is also critical for mom-and-pop landlords who have been struggling over the last year."

The first round of assistance provided 49,133 rent subsidies totaling $98.26 million, to help households that could not pay their rents due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second round will focus on paying off households' past rent, with a maximum grant of $10,000.

"The city's unemployment continues to be over 10% and families in our city owe anywhere between $4,000 to $7,000 worth of back rent," Martinez said on March 2. "We all know that it is significantly cheaper to keep families housed than it is to build new housing."

The funding is available for people who live in Los Angeles who have been impacted by the pandemic and/or have been unemployed for 90 or more days. They also must have a combined household income at or below 50% of the area median income, but priority will be given to renters at or below 30% of the area median income.

The wait list for rental assistance in Los Angeles has 56,000 renters.

coronavirus Mar 12

More Than $45 Billion in Rental Assistance Is Now Available. Here's What You Need to Know About Applying

Rent Relief Mar 3

LA City Council Passes Motion to Fund Second Round of Rental Assistance

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los AngelescoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicrenters relief
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us