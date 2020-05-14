Los Angeles

LA’s Slow Streets Program Kicks Off, Closing Streets To Provide Space for Activity

By Robert Kovacik

Social distancing is spreading to LA city streets, beginning on the westside, with a program already active in San Diego and the Bay Area.

This weekend marks the beginning of the Slow Streets Program in Sawtelle and Del Rey, but it could quickly make its way to your neighborhood by summer. 

Designated "Slow Streets" are fully or partially closed to vehicles so people can get outside for exercise while following social distancing guidelines. To apply for Slow Streets in your neighborhood, click here.

The program is one Mayor Eric Garcetti is working quickly to expand. It will allow people a little more space just outside their homes to keep active, so long as they keep their distance and wear masks.

Below are maps obtained exclusively by NBCLA showing where residents can step off the sidewalk, stretch their legs and play this weekend:

