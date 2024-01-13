LASD deputy shoots man in South Los Angeles

An investigation is underway after a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy shot a man Saturday in South Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. on the 1300 block of Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. LASD did not specify what led up to the shooting, but said the “male adult suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local area hospital.”

Law enforcement did not release the name of the sheriff’s deputy who shot the man, nor did they identify the suspect. The severity of the man's injuries was not clear.

As per standard protocol, the deputy-involved shooting is under investigation by the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.