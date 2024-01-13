South Los Angeles

LASD deputy shoots man in South Los Angeles

By Karla Rendon

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigates a deputy-involved shooting in South Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.
NBCLA

An investigation is underway after a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy shot a man Saturday in South Los Angeles.

The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. on the 1300 block of Florence Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. LASD did not specify what led up to the shooting, but said the “male adult suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local area hospital.”

Law enforcement did not release the name of the sheriff’s deputy who shot the man, nor did they identify the suspect. The severity of the man's injuries was not clear.

As per standard protocol, the deputy-involved shooting is under investigation by the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

South Los AngelesshootingSouth LA
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us