Sheriff's deputies continue round-the-clock efforts to stop looters in Altadena

Law enforcement entities are out in full swing in Altadena to curb looters from targeting Eaton Fire victims. As they patrol the fire-affected communities, sheriff’s deputies have a simple message to anyone thinking about stealing from those impacted by the disaster – don’t.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has several challenges amid its effort to protect people’s properties and valuables. For one, its Altadena station is still without power. In addition, there is also no running water, either.

To remedy the setbacks, Cybertrucks outside the station are powering generators to provide electricity at the sheriff’s station, and water is being pumped in. Starlink is also providing Internet and other means of communication to LASD’s Altadena station.

It’s all in an effort to not only bring peace of mind to residents affected by the fire but to bring justice to anyone who attempts to revictimize those residents by looting their homes or the remnants of their homes.

Cruisers are patrolling through Eaton Fire-impacted neighborhoods and airships are searching from the sky for potential looters.

“In the rubble, there has been things that are still standing,” sheriff’s deputy Jeremy Lujan said. “I mean, you have precious metals, you have safes, gun safes that are flame-resistant and those have been stolen. Whatever priceless material, even sentimental valued things are being stolen from even just the ashes and the rubble of things”

LASD said arrests have been made in connection with looting, but it’s unclear what that figure is.

Altadena residents can request a check on their homes by LASD. Deputies or trained volunteers will be dispatched to check on properties for any suspicious activity or signs of forced entry.

Those who would like a home check can send their name, address and a reliable callback number to altadenahomecheck@lasd.org to request the free service.