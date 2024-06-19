LASD

LASD investigating fatal stabbing in Lennox

The victim died at the hospital.

By Anastassia Olmos and Génesis Miranda Miramontes

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stabbing death that occurred in Lennox Tuesday afternoon.

Someone flagged down deputies at about 12:30 p.m. this afternoon for a man that had been stabbed. Ten hours later, investigators remained on scene.

The incident occurred at the intersection of 111th Street and Larch Avenue, right next to the 105 freeway.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and they did not know of any motive or suspects. 

They are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide bureau or crimestoppers.

