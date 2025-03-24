LASD investigates fatal shooting in Cudahy that left a woman dead

A woman was shot to death early Monday in the city of Cudahy.

The shooting was reported at about 2:20 a.m. in the 7700 block of Atlantic Avenue at Clara Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.

Her name was not released pending notification of relatives.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Homicide detectives were summoned to conduct a crime scene investigation, officials said.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.