LASD Investigates After Police Shoot, Kill Man in Covina

Covina police fatally shot a man outside a liquor store in Covina on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said.

LASD detectives are investigating the incident, which occurred around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

The scene was still active Sunday morning around 7 a.m., as police gathered evidence from the parking lot of the liquor store on Arrow Highway and Citrus Avenue.

Information about what led up to the shooting, or what the initial call for help was for, was not immediately available.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

After the shooting, according to the LASD, officers tried to save the injured man. He was then transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to the LASD.

The LASD ask that anyone with information call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, or leave an anonymous tip by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Multiple investigations into the police shooting are underway, as part of a standard protocol for police shootings, according to the LASD.

The organizations investigating include the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau and Internal Affairs Bureau, the Office of the Inspector General, the Sheriff's Executive Force Review Committee, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Justice System Integrity Division.