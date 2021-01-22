Culver City

LASD Investigates Death of Bleeding Man Who Was Cuffed, Restrained By Police

Police handcuffed him while waiting for the medical help to arrive, and said he “began to resist the officers as the fire department arrived on the scene.”

By City News Service

yara_wx_web_jueves_15nov_1200x675_1097713731883.jpg
Shutterstock

Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man who was found bloodied and became unresponsive while handcuffed and being restrained by Culver City police, authorities said Friday.

Police were called about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 13 to the area of Sepulveda and Jefferson boulevards, where callers had reported a man was screaming for help and bleeding.

Another call directed responding officers about one block away to 6300 Slauson Ave., where the man, who was dressed only in underwear, was banging on the locked door of a business and trying to get in, the Culver City Police Department said in a statement.

Charles Manson 1 hour ago

Parole Recommended for Ex-Manson Follower Convicted in Two Killings

Los Angeles 4 hours ago

Committee for Greater L.A. Report Argues Against Post-Pandemic ‘Normal'

Officers arriving at the scene saw the man with “a significant amount of blood on his body,” and speaking incoherently, the department said.

“Officers believed the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance and in need of medical attention,” the police department said in the statement.

Police handcuffed him while waiting for the medical help to arrive, and said he “began to resist the officers as the fire department arrived on the scene.”

“The officers continued to restrain the subject, and at some point, he became unresponsive,” the department said. “Culver City Fire Department personnel immediately rendered medical aid and transported the subject to a local hospital.”

He died last Saturday, three days after the incident, police said. His name has not been publicly released.

The Culver City Police Department said it requested the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to conduct an investigation into the man's death.

“The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has been notified and is monitoring,” the department said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Culver CityLASDInvestigation
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us