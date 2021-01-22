LASD Investigates Death of Bleeding Man Who Was Cuffed, Restrained By Police

Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man who was found bloodied and became unresponsive while handcuffed and being restrained by Culver City police, authorities said Friday.

Police were called about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 13 to the area of Sepulveda and Jefferson boulevards, where callers had reported a man was screaming for help and bleeding.

Another call directed responding officers about one block away to 6300 Slauson Ave., where the man, who was dressed only in underwear, was banging on the locked door of a business and trying to get in, the Culver City Police Department said in a statement.

Officers arriving at the scene saw the man with “a significant amount of blood on his body,” and speaking incoherently, the department said.

“Officers believed the subject was under the influence of a controlled substance and in need of medical attention,” the police department said in the statement.

Police handcuffed him while waiting for the medical help to arrive, and said he “began to resist the officers as the fire department arrived on the scene.”

“The officers continued to restrain the subject, and at some point, he became unresponsive,” the department said. “Culver City Fire Department personnel immediately rendered medical aid and transported the subject to a local hospital.”

He died last Saturday, three days after the incident, police said. His name has not been publicly released.

The Culver City Police Department said it requested the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to conduct an investigation into the man's death.

“The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has been notified and is monitoring,” the department said.