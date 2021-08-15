El Monte

LASD Investigating El Monte Homicide, Killer Still at Large

The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By City News Service

Crime scene tape is pictured in this file photo.
Getty Images

A man was shot and killed Sunday in El Monte and the shooter was still on the loose.

The attack took place at about 12:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Gilman Road, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's homicide detectives were assisting the El Monte Police Department with the homicide investigation, Schrader said.

A motive for the killing was unknown, and no suspect information was available.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the LASD homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

