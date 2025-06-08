LASD: Over 100 deputies dispatched to Paramount as protest delared unlawful

The LA County Sheriff’s Department deployed more than 100 deputies on Saturday in response to a protest in Paramount.

Sheriff Robert Luna says the crowd grew to about 350 to 400 people and became violent, with some of the protesters throwing objects at federal agents and law enforcement officers.

Deputies with the LASD were not immediately asked to assist, according the Luna. The sheriff added that as the crowd grew, more property was destroyed.

NewsChopper4 was overhead when protesters and federal officials clashed in Paramount Saturday.

“Anybody has the right to peacefully assemble, and exercise their first amendment rights, but when that crosses the line to where you are attacking other people, utilizing violence, or any destruction of property, that’s where we as a department has to step in, warn people, and people may get arrested,” said Luna. “Deputies will be defending themselves. I don’t think anybody expects our deputy sheriffs to take rocks and bottles without defending themselves.

An unlawful assembly was declared after the unruly crowd failed to disperse, according to Luna.

"We did have to broadcast an unlawful assembly and our desire is for everyone who's out here to disperse peacefully without any violence, without any destruction of property," said Luna.

In a social media post, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that federal law enforcement officials "faced off with violent anti-ICE rioters" on Saturday.

The unrest happened after a large crowd of people clashed with federal agents near a Home Depot on the 6400 block of Alondra Boulevard.

Tear gas and flash bangs were seen being used to try and disperse the crowds.

So far, it’s unclear how many people have been detained.

"As the federal government conducts chaotic immigration sweeps across the country, the state is deploying additional CHP to maintain safety on Los Angeles highways to keep the peace. It's not their job to assist in federal immigration enforcement," said Gov. Gavin Newsom. "The federal government is eroding trust, tearing families apart, and targeting the very workers who power America’s economy. We urge them to de-escalate."