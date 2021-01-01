LASD Raids Five ‘Super-Spreader' New Year's Eve Parties, 90 Arrested

A special task force of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department conducted raids on five New Year's Eve “super-spreader” parties across the county, making over 90 arrests and taking seven handguns off the streets, officials said Friday.

The raids included one in Hawthorne, two in Los Angeles, one in Malibu and one in Pomona, LASD Sgt. Bob Boese said. The locations raided included rented homes, vacant warehouses, hotels and shuttered businesses.

Overall, 90 adults were arrested and cited for violations of the county's Safer At Home order to stem the surge in COVID-19 cases, Boese continued. One person was arrested for alleged possession of narcotics and a loaded firearm.

Over 900 people were warned and advised of the updated Safer At Home order.

The LA County Sheriff's Department says they've arrested nearly 160 people, including juveniles, as part of their efforts to crack down on so-called "super spreader" events. The department also said they rescued a teenage girl from possible human trafficking and recovered several guns at a large party in Palmdale. NBC4 investigative reporter Lolita Lopez reports on Dec. 8, 2020.

Deputies recovered five handguns from the event in Hawthorne, officials said. “I have made it clear that we will seek out and take law enforcement action against all super spreader events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County,” Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. “The goal of these enforcement actions is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the risk to our vulnerable populations.”

Anyone with knowledge of a potential “super-spreader” event was urged to contact their nearest LASD station.