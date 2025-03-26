LASD searches for for armed man after shooting and pursuit that ended in Artesia

Deputies with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department were searching for a man considered "armed and dangerous" following a shooting and pursuit that ended in Artesia early Wednesday.

Deputies heard gunfire at around 1 a.m. and saw a car without its lights on.

When they tried to make a u-turn and attempt a traffic stop, the driver took off and the pursuit began.

The chase ended near the 91 Freeway and Pioneer Boulevard.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Four men ran from the car and toward a Motel 6 on the 16000 block of Pioneer Boulevard.

Three of the men were found and taken into custody, but after deputies spent several hours looking for that fourth person, they lifted the perimeter.