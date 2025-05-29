LASD searching for man in hate crime case against residents with Palestinian flag

A nonprofit organization dedicated to the rights of Islamic Americans said it welcomes a hate crime investigation the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking into.

Law enforcement is searching for the man who threatened and harassed an Agoura Hills family last year over their display of the Palestinian flag. The man damaged the family home’s door when he aggressively pounded on it as he made racist remarks against the residents, according to LASD.

The confrontation was reported on Sept. 28, 2024, at about 2 p.m. It happened on the 30400 block of Passageway Place, officials said. The man is described as being 30 years old and wore a white shirt, black pants and glasses at the time.

The Greater Los Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA) called the aggression an “alarming act” and said that “no one should face harassment or threats simply for displaying a flag that represents their identity or their call for justice.”

“We must remain vigilant in opposing all forms of hate and ensure our communities can safely express their identities and stand up for justice and human rights,” the organization’s statement read. “We commend the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for investigating this incident as a hate crime and urge full accountability for the perpetrator.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LASD Detective Aquino of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808.