Laser Attacks Police Airship in South LA

Several airships, including Newschopper4 Bravo and the Los Angeles Police Department's airship, were attacked with a green laser pointer on Saturday, and Los Angeles police were investigating the incident.

The laser attack occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 120th Street and Figueroa Avenue.

Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is a felony offense that carries a penalty of up to five years in federal prison, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

After the LAPD airship was hit with the laser, officers on the ground approached the apartment building that was emitting the dangerous green light that can blind pilots.

Unfortunately, officers were unable to determine the apartment that was the source of the laser, but the investigation was ongoing, officers said.

If anyone has any information regarding the laser attack, they are asked to call the Southeast detective desk at 213-972-7813.