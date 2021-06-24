Last of 40 Cows Found in Park Miles Aways From Slaughterhouse Two Days After Breakout

The lone remaining cow on the loose after 40 escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse was found Thursday miles away in South El Monte.

A deputy located the cow in Whittier Narrows Park, about seven miles north of a meat packing plant.

The cows escaped Tuesday afternoon and ended up in Pico Rivera neighborhood. Thirty-eight cows were rounded up and one was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after it charged a family, but one cow remained outstanding until Thursday morning.

Several cows broke free from a slaughterhouse and stampeded through a neighborhood in Pico Rivera, California.

The cows broke out when a gate at the meat packing plant was accidentally left open, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The herd made its way to a neighborhood about a mile away and one cow charged at four members of a family, knocking them to the ground. They suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff's unit that rides horses was dispatched to help recapture and transport the cows.

Video showed the cows standing together in a driveway, some feeding on grass. Authorities barricaded the cows in the cul-de-sac and were attempting to corral them into a trailer as of about 9:25 p.m.