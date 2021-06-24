Pico Rivera

Last of 40 Cows Found in Park Miles Aways From Slaughterhouse Two Days After Breakout

Forty cows escaped Tuesday from a meat packing plant and rambled through a Pico Rivera neighborhood.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

The lone remaining cow on the loose after 40 escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse was found Thursday miles away in South El Monte. 

A deputy located the cow in Whittier Narrows Park, about seven miles north of a meat packing plant. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The cows escaped Tuesday afternoon and ended up in Pico Rivera neighborhood. Thirty-eight cows were rounded up and one was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after it charged a family, but one cow remained outstanding until Thursday morning. 

Several cows broke free from a slaughterhouse and stampeded through a neighborhood in Pico Rivera, California.

The cows broke out when a gate at the meat packing plant was accidentally left open, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The herd made its way to a neighborhood about a mile away and one cow charged at four members of a family, knocking them to the ground. They suffered minor injuries.

Pico Rivera Jun 23

Forty Cows Stampede Through a Pico Rivera Neighborhood

Pico Rivera Jun 23

Forty Cows Escape Slaughterhouse and Stampede Through Pico Rivera Neighborhood

The sheriff's unit that rides horses was dispatched to help recapture and transport the cows.

Video showed the cows standing together in a driveway, some feeding on grass. Authorities barricaded the cows in the cul-de-sac and were attempting to corral them into a trailer as of about 9:25 p.m.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pico Riveracows
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us