Last fire-impacted water system in LA cleared for safe drinking

A state entity Friday cleared the last of nine fire-impacted public water systems to resume delivering safe, clean drinking water to customers, it was announced Friday.

The State Water Resources Control Board stated Friday that Las Flores Water Company in Altadena lifted its notice -- the last remaining do-not- drink/do-not-boil advisory for a fire-impacted system, marking what officials described as a "critical milestone'' in Los Angeles County's recovery from January's wildfires.

"After this year's devastating L.A. firestorms, the state has been laser-focused on helping communities recover and rebuild,'' Yana Garcia, California Secretary for Environmental Protection, said in a statement. "That includes bringing critical water infrastructure back online. Today's milestone would not have been possible without the dedication and partnership between local systems and the State Water Board.''

The State Water Board issued nine systems a formal order requiring benzene contamination screening throughout fire-impacted areas, public notification of a drinking water advisory and remediation of any contamination.

Advisories remained in effect until State Water Board staff confirmed sampling and field verification that contaminant levels meet all state and federal regulatory requirements.

Wildfires caused infrastructure damage, power outages and contamination from smoke, ash or burned materials.

"The California Association of Mutual Water Companies appreciates the State Water Board's diligent work in guiding the restoration of water service after our members in Altadena suffered so much damage during the Eaton firestorm,'' Karina Cervantes, managing director of CalMutuals, said in a statement.

Jennifer Betancourt Torres, general manager of the Lincoln Avenue Water Company, added: "We wish to thank State Water Board Chair Joaquin Esquivel for personally and promptly surveying the aftermath of the Eaton Fire's impact on or water systems in Altadena, and galvanizing resources to expedite our return to service for our community.''