Christmas

Last Minute Gift Ideas for the Los Angeles Dodgers Fans In Your Life

A 2019 Holiday Guide with some last-minute gift ideas for fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

By Michael Duarte

Getty Images

The holidays are quickly approaching, and if you're like many busy Americans you haven't had time complete your Christmas shopping list yet. If you do happen to fall into that category, fear not, we've got you covered with all the last-minute gift ideas for the Los Angeles Dodgers fans in your life.

So sit back, relax, pour yourself a glass of egg nog, and start your shopping!

FOCO: Right now get significant discounts and free shipping on all orders over $125 before Christmas.

Click Here for all Dodgers gift items.

Dodgers Cody Bellinger Bobblehead $15 OFF

Los Angeles Dodgers Light Up Bluetooth Sweater $60 OFF

Los Angeles Dodgers Moccasin Slippers

Los Angeles Dodgers Womens Stripe Canvas Shoe

Los Angeles Dodgers Men's Suit Jacket

Los Angeles Dodgers Americana Raglan T-Shirt

Los Angeles Dodgers Women's Team Twist Sleeveless Top

Breaking T Dodgers Shirts

Los Angeles Dodgers Bani Bands 20% OFF WITH PROMO CODE: KNBCLA20

Fanatics Also Has Tons of Los Angeles Dodgers Items on Sale UP TO 65% OFF WITH PROMO CODE: MERRY19

RECOUP CRYOSLEEVE FOR RECOVERY GET AN EXTRA 10% OFF

JOOV RED LIGHT THERAPY DEVICES

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles LakersChristmasbaseballMLBLos Angeles Dodgers
