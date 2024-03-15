First Alert Forecast

Late-winter snow falls in Southern California mountains. Here's the weekend forecast

The afternoon commute in Los Angeles might include light rain with unsettled weather continuing into the weekend.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A winter storm warning is in effect through Friday evening for some Southern California mountain communities after a night of late winter snowfall from a system that might bring isolated showers to Los Angeles.

The winter storm warning is in effect for the Riverside and San Bernardino county mountains, including Big Bear, until 6 p.m. Snow fell overnight and continued into early Friday, when schools were closed in the Bear Valley Unified School District.

california weather Mar 4

California ski resort workers tunnel their way into the office after getting 10 feet of snow

california weather Mar 4

Here's how much snow fell during the Sierra blizzard

Snow will continue through Friday and possibly into the weekend.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Gusty Santa Ana winds that swept through Southern California Thursday have diminished. High wind warnings expired late Thursday afternoon.

A less severe wind advisory will be in place until 11 a.m. Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, the San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 freeway corridors. Winds of 20 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts possible of up to 55 mph.

A late-winter storm brings more snow. Video broadcast Friday March 15, 2024 on Today in LA.

The Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast, Calabasas and the western San Fernando Valley will also be under a wind advisory until 11 a.m. Friday. Winds could gust up to 45 mph.

There's a slight chance of showers and possibly even thunderstorms Friday as a low-pressure system ushers in some moisture.

"The timing of it will be that afternoon commute, so watch out for that as you're sitting in traffic," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "This unsettled weather is expected to last through the weekend."

Saturday also might include some light winds, isolated showers and mountain snow.

Warmer weather is anticipated in the area by Sunday, with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s possibly by Monday and Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

First Alert ForecastBig Bear
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us