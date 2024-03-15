Late-winter snow falls in Southern California mountains. Here's the weekend forecast

A winter storm warning is in effect through Friday evening for some Southern California mountain communities after a night of late winter snowfall from a system that might bring isolated showers to Los Angeles.

The winter storm warning is in effect for the Riverside and San Bernardino county mountains, including Big Bear, until 6 p.m. Snow fell overnight and continued into early Friday, when schools were closed in the Bear Valley Unified School District.

Snow will continue through Friday and possibly into the weekend.

Gusty Santa Ana winds that swept through Southern California Thursday have diminished. High wind warnings expired late Thursday afternoon.

A less severe wind advisory will be in place until 11 a.m. Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, the San Gabriel Mountains and the 5 and 14 freeway corridors. Winds of 20 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts possible of up to 55 mph.

A late-winter storm brings more snow. Video broadcast Friday March 15, 2024 on Today in LA.

The Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast, Calabasas and the western San Fernando Valley will also be under a wind advisory until 11 a.m. Friday. Winds could gust up to 45 mph.

There's a slight chance of showers and possibly even thunderstorms Friday as a low-pressure system ushers in some moisture.

"The timing of it will be that afternoon commute, so watch out for that as you're sitting in traffic," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "This unsettled weather is expected to last through the weekend."

Saturday also might include some light winds, isolated showers and mountain snow.

Warmer weather is anticipated in the area by Sunday, with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s possibly by Monday and Tuesday.