As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, according to Cal Fire:

Bridge Fire in San Bernardino and LA counties: 49,008 acres, 0% containment. It began Sunday, Sept. 8.

Line Fire in San Bernardino County: 34,729 acres, 14% containment. It started Thursday, Sept. 5.

Airport fire in Orange and Riverside counties: 22,910 acres, 0% containment. It broke out Monday, Sept. 9.