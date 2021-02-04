Latino Community Rallies to Get Trailblazing Raider Coach Tom Flores Into Hall of Fame

On Saturday, Tom Flores -- and the Latino community campaigning hard for Raider Nation trailblazer -- will find out if he's been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Flores knew how to win. Both as a player and a coach.

Many are proud of him and his trailblazing career. Born to field workers in central California, Flores was the first Latino starting quarterback in professional football, the first Latino head coach, and the first coach of color to win a Super Bowl.

“I’ve been in this business 61 years so I’m very proud of that," Flores.

He’s one of only two people to win Super Bowl rings as a player, an assistant coach and as head coach, yet one honor has eluded the 83-year-old who now calls the Coachella Valley home.

Flores has been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame numerous times, and was a finalist in 2019, but was not selected.

As many who've had their first COVID-19 vaccination prepare for their second shot, a new study underway in the U.K. could make getting that dose much easier.

"The air just came out of my balloon," he said.

His next opportunity is Saturday, before Super Bowl Sunday.

“I’m getting more excited as we speak," he said.

The Latino community Flores inspires is waging a campaign to get him into the hall. From a Raiders video narrated by actor George Lopez describing him as “a man with a hall of fame worthy career” to a series of commercials and online petition by Coors Light.

Mole pizza and Flaming Hot Cheetos wings? We’re sold! Amber’s found a pizzeria with Chicano pride located in one of LA’s most vibrant and historic neighborhoods. At Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co., Boyle Heights native Chef Mario Christerna is passionate about bringing all his favorite childhood flavors to his menu. If you have no idea what you’re eating for Super Bowl Sunday, you can order his amazing pizzas, wings, and agua frescas to-go.

There's also a resolution by the California Latino Legislative Caucus.

“I’m honored. I’m honored by it," he said.

And if he does get the ultimate honor this weekend?

“I’m going to have to wake up and pinch myself if it does happen and realize it really did happen," he said.