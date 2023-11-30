LATTC launches Basic Needs Center to help students experiencing homelessness, food insecurity

With the cost of living having increased to exuberant prices since the pandemic, Los Angeles Trade-Technical College launched a new center that provides groceries and resources to students experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

LATTC’s new Basic Needs Center serves as a food pantry that not only provides groceries, but also toiletries and first aid kits to students. It also doubles as a lounge area with computer stations, free printing and an overall space for students to work and relax in.

“If students don’t have their basic needs met, it’s going to be hard for them to meet their educational goal,” said Maggie Cordero, LATTC Dean of Pathways and Student Affairs.

The need for this center has been evident, as dozens of students receive help from the college’s regular food pantry distribution. In 2021, 45% of students at LATTC who responded to a school survey said they don’t have reliable access to nutritious food, and 65% said they don’t have stable housing.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

According to the college, the Basic Needs Center will be staffed with personnel and a licensed social worker to help provide resources that may help students facing hardships. Unhoused students can also receive assistance from representatives from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority at the center.

“The goal is to continue to expand with services,” Cordero said. “We hope to have a CalFresh representative here once a month so the students can apply for CalFresh, medical, and other resources from the community so they can come to them.”

LATTC’s Basic Needs Center will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here.