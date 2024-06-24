Hollywood

Lauryn Hill and The Fugees announce tour date at the Hollywood Bowl

The Sept. 17 concert at the Hollywood Bowl will commemorate the 25th anniversary of "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill."

By Mia Cortés Castro

Lauryn Hill and The Fugees announced a tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hill's solo album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," with a stop at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 17.

The 21-date tour includes shows all over the U.S. and international shows in major European cities. Two other dates will be in California, with shows in Mountain View and Chula Vista on Sept. 13 and 15.

Ticket pre-sales begin on Tuesday and general sales launch on Friday.

Fans can purchase VIP packages for opportunities to take photos with the artists and exclusive merchandise.

With every ticket sale, $2 will be donated to the Ms. Lauryn Hill Foundation to support organizations benefiting a range of causes, from “mental health, women’s wellness, community small business development, education, and more throughout the diaspora,” according to a Live Nation press release.

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" was released in 1998 as Hill's first solo album. The tour will not only mark the album’s 25th anniversary but also the reuniting of Hill with hip hop trio The Fugees, which she was a member of before launching her solo career. The trio disbanded in 1997 due to internal conflicts and has recently been making efforts to perform together.

