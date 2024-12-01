Calls for LAUSD to create anti-vandalism task force

The Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable is calling on LAUSD to create a new task force after a series of break-ins and vandalism that have been targeting schools.

The group is asking the district to create an emergency "anti-school vandalism task force" to tackle the wave of crime.

Community leaders say the vandalism and thefts mainly impact schools where the majority of students are Hispanic or Black.

"The task force has to be started right now," said Earl Ofari Hutchinson, president of the LA Urban Policy Roundtable, "We've had a situation with schools that has been ongoing, the vandalism and the thievery. So if it's happening right now, why wait?"

Earlier this week, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho addressed the recent vandalism at Wadsworth Elementary School.

The school's classrooms were broken into and ransacked.

Carvalho says the district takes these cases seriously and an investigation is underway.