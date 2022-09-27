LAUSD

LAUSD Board Calls for All Campuses to have 30% Green Space by 2035

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education approved a resolution that would call to make all school campuses at least 30% green spaces by 2035.

By City News Service

NBC 5 News

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education approved a resolution Tuesday calling for all of its campuses to have a minimum of 30% green space by 2035.

"For decades our school district has built playgrounds almost entirely of asphalt with no shade cover, which only exacerbates extreme heat,'' board President Kelly Gonez said in a statement after the vote. "Today, we are committing to transforming our campuses by bringing tree canopies, plants and outdoor learning spaces for all our students to learn and play.

"By establishing a clear goal and timeline to make our campuses greener, we are invigorating new urgency, accountability, and energy to this cause to ensure every school offers the shade and greenery that our kids deserve.''

Under the resolution, the district will prioritize green space on campuses that have the highest percentage of asphalt. District officials said only 16% of its campuses already meet the 30% green space goal.

In addition to setting the green-space target, the resolution also called on district officials to identify bond, general fund and grant money that could be used to pay for the transformation.

"Today, the National Weather Service issued another excessive heat warning for Los Angeles as the temperature soared past 100, another reminder that our students need a cool and shaded place to learn and play,'' LAUSD Board Member George J. McKenna III said in a statement. "Green space is rare in many of the neighborhoods served by Los Angeles Unified. The expansion of shaded areas and additional school gardens will help students learn and benefit everyone who lives in that area.''

Copyright CNS - City News Service

