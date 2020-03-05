LAUSD, Former Teacher’s Aide Named in Sexual Abuse Lawsuit

A lawsuit was brought against Los Angeles Unified on behalf of three 12-year-old girls who allege they were molested by a former teacher's assistant at a North Hollywood elementary school.

The plaintiffs are identified only as Jane Does in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed Tuesday against the LAUSD and their alleged assailant, Lino Cabrera.

The suit alleges sexual harassment, sexual battery, sexual assault, battery, false imprisonment and negligence. Most of the alleged abuses took place in 2019, the suit states.

Cabrera worked in a computer lab at Oxnard Street Elementary School.

"While Cabrera sexually abused, sexually molested and sexually harassed ... (the) LAUSD ... had knowledge or reason to know that Cabrera took an unusual interest and spent an inordinate amount of time with each plaintiff," the suit states.

The plaintiffs further allege that the LAUSD "failed to report and did hide and conceal from students, parents, teachers, law enforcement authorities, civil authorities and/or others the true facts and relevant information necessary to bring Cabrera to justice."

An LAUSD representative issued a statement today regarding the suit.

"We are not at liberty to comment on matters that are currently being litigated," the statement read. "However, student safety is always of utmost concern, and we have made changes in our policies and practices to strengthen the protections for our students. While we are proud of the steps we have taken, we will continue to work diligently with our parents and the community to provide the safest possible environment for our students to learn and succeed."

Cabrera, 27, of San Fernando, was sentenced Feb. 10 in Van Nuys Superior Court to eight years in prison for sexually abusing six female students. He pleaded no contest in January to one felony count each of continuous sexual abuse and committing a lewd act on a child under 14, along with four misdemeanor counts of child molestation, in exchange for the negotiated sentence. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Allegations of inappropriate behavior by Cabrera arose May 16, 2019, and an investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department's Sexually Exploited Child Unit determined there were at least six victims, ages 10 and 11, according to the LAPD.