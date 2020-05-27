LAUSD

LAUSD Offers Free Digital Books to Home-Bound Students

Starting Wednesday, students have access to "The A-List Book Club,'' on Snapchat, where singer Alicia Keys, model Kendall Jenner and NBA star Russell Westbrook are among the contributors sharing their favorite books to inspire young people to read.

By City News Service

MADRID, SPAIN – MAY 20: The photographer’s son and primary school student does his homework in English with several books and a computer less than a month away from finishing the 2019-2020 school year at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic on May 20, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Eduardo Parra/Europa Press via Getty Images) (Photo by Europa Press News/Europa Press via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Unified School District has recruited some high-profile celebrities and Snapchat in its effort to help students learn at home while schools remain closed due to the coronavirus.

At the end of each episode, students are given a link to obtain a free digital copy of the book.

Snapchat says it reaches 229 million daily active users worldwide.

More information can be found here.

