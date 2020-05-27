LAUSD Offers Free Digital Books to Home-Bound Students

The Los Angeles Unified School District has recruited some high-profile celebrities and Snapchat in its effort to help students learn at home while schools remain closed due to the coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday, students have access to "The A-List Book Club,'' on Snapchat, where singer Alicia Keys, model Kendall Jenner and NBA star Russell Westbrook are among the contributors sharing their favorite books to inspire young people to read.

At the end of each episode, students are given a link to obtain a free digital copy of the book.

Snapchat says it reaches 229 million daily active users worldwide.

