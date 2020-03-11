LAUSD Prohibits Spectators at Athletic Events, Announces Coronavirus Restrictions

No spectators will be allowed at athletic events and all large student and staff gatherings have been cancelled, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Wednesday.

No known connection between individuals with the virus and LAUSD existed, Beutner announced.

The superintendent said that all school schedules will remain normal, but the school district was taking several actions to minimize risk to students and staff:

All large student and staff gatherings are cancelled, as well as off-campus visits by students and staff to public places where crowds may gather.

Student events and competitions may continue, though without spectators.

All use by outside organizations of school facilities is cancelled.

Anyone who has traveled outside of the country in the past 14 days is not allowed on school campuses or in administrative ofﬁces.

In addition, NBCLA obtained an email sent by Beutner to Wednesday that instructed school leaders to cancel or postpone all assemblies and open houses.

"If the gathering has more people than you might find in a classroom, students and staff should not participate," Beutner wrote in the email.

The superintendent also instructed leaders to use Zoom, conference calls and other ways to convene virtual gatherings.

Earlier in the week, the LAUSD board declared a state of emergency over growing coronavirus concerns and provided Beutner the power to close schools, if necessary.

Earlier in the month, the school district outlined precautions against the coronavirus and said the district was working closely with health officials.

Kim Tobin contributed to this story.