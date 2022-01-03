What to Know: LAUSD Requiring All Students and Employees to Show Proof of Negative COVID-19 Test Regardless of Vaccination Status

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike, the LAUSD says it is now requiring all students and employees to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test regardless of vaccination status before returning to campuses when school resumes on Jan. 11.

The district requires COVID-19 testing for all students K-12 and employees, regardless of vaccination status, before the first week back from winter break, the district said in a letter released Monday.

They said that they will start on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and they designated Monday a "Pupil Free Day."

All students and employees will be required to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to come onto campus on Jan. 11, the district said.

Employees and students can get a baseline test beginning Monday, Jan. 3, officials said.

Below is a list of resources and other links for further information from the LAUSD:

For information on testing centers and to make appointments, visit lausd.net/covidtestingappt or call the Family Help Desk at (213) 443-1300. No appointment is needed for Los Angeles Unified COVID-19 tests.

Operating hours by site can be found here achieve.lausd.net/covidtestingappt.

COVID-19 at-home rapid self-tests are available for K-12 students.

You can your student's free at-home COVID-19 rapid self-tests on Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at any of the district's 63 Grab & Go sites.

Each student may receive two self-tests. Visit lausd.net/covid for a map of pickup locations.

Families may upload external PCR or antigen tests, or at-home tests. Please make sure to upload onto the student’s Daily Pass account no later than Jan. 9, 2022.

For information on how to upload an external test result, please visit lausd.net/dailypass.

