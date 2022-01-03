What to Know: LAUSD Requiring All Students and Employees to Show Proof of Negative COVID-19 Test Regardless of Vaccination Status

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike, the LAUSD says it is now requiring all students and employees to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test regardless of vaccination status before returning to campuses when school resumes on Jan. 11.
The district requires COVID-19 testing for all students K-12 and employees, regardless of vaccination status, before the first week back from winter break, the district said in a letter released Monday.
They said that they will start on Tuesday, Jan. 11, and they designated Monday a "Pupil Free Day."
All students and employees will be required to have proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to come onto campus on Jan. 11, the district said.
Employees and students can get a baseline test beginning Monday, Jan. 3, officials said.
Below is a list of resources and other links for further information from the LAUSD:
- For information on testing centers and to make appointments, visit lausd.net/covidtestingappt or call the Family Help Desk at (213) 443-1300. No appointment is needed for Los Angeles Unified COVID-19 tests.
- Operating hours by site can be found here achieve.lausd.net/covidtestingappt.
- COVID-19 at-home rapid self-tests are available for K-12 students.
- You can your student's free at-home COVID-19 rapid self-tests on Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at any of the district's 63 Grab & Go sites.
- Each student may receive two self-tests. Visit lausd.net/covid for a map of pickup locations.
- Families may upload external PCR or antigen tests, or at-home tests. Please make sure to upload onto the student’s Daily Pass account no later than Jan. 9, 2022.
- For information on how to upload an external test result, please visit lausd.net/dailypass.
For further information, click here.