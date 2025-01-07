LAUSD and Santa Monica-Malibu school district take safety precautions amid high wind warnings

As several parts of Southern California prepare for strong winds and fire weather warnings, local school districts are taking precautions.

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Tuesday that they will be taking precautions such as limiting outdoor activities for students at schools that are impacted by high winds.

In a social media post, the district said they will be securing any objects that may become airborne and keep students and staff away from them.

“The District will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as necessary. We are grateful for all Los Angeles Unified employees who work tirelessly to keep our schools safe every day,” LAUSD said in a post.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

LAUSD schools are also being asked to immediately report any broken or fallen tree limbs.

Any construction activity that may produce dust will also be put on hold during the strong wind warnings.

The Santa Monica-Malibu School District also announced Tuesday that they will be closing their Malibu schools out of precaution due to the winds.

Schools in the Santa Monica area are set to remain open.

Malibu Elementary School, Webster Elementary School, Malibu Middle School and Malibu High schools will be closed.“We continue to monitor the situation along with our partners including the City of Malibu and So Cal Edison and will keep you informed of plans for reopening,” Superintendent Dr. Antonio Shelton said in a statement. “We share your concerns, and our thoughts are with the Malibu community during this challenging weather event.”