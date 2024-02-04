LAUSD schools to remain open Monday during storm

Los Angeles Unified School District schools will remain open Monday as a powerful storm system moves through the region, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Sunday.

“Considering the fact that our students depend on nutrition at school, we have made the decision at this point to maintain our schools open going into tomorrow,” Carvalho said at a press conference.

Plans on whether to remain open or close could change with shifting conditions, Carvalho said. Updates for district employees and parents were expected at 7 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

“We do not expect them to change dramatically but if they do, we are ready to make decisions,” he said.

Vinedale College Preparatory Academy in Sun Valley, which was under an evacuation warning, was set to close Monday. Its students and staff were being moved to Glenwood Elementary.

Parts of Los Angeles County faced a high risk of flooding.

A flash flood warning was issued for a widespread part of Los Angeles County. NBC4's Stephanie Olmo has the forecast for 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.