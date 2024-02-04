LAUSD

LAUSD schools to remain open Monday during storm

Parts of Los Angeles County faced a high risk of flooding

By Willian Avila

NBC Universal, Inc.

Los Angeles Unified School District schools will remain open Monday as a powerful storm system moves through the region, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Sunday.

“Considering the fact that our students depend on nutrition at school, we have made the decision at this point to maintain our schools open going  into tomorrow,” Carvalho said at a press conference.

Plans on whether to remain open or close could change with shifting conditions, Carvalho said. Updates for district employees and parents were expected at 7 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

“We do not expect them to change dramatically but if they do, we are ready to make decisions,” he said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Vinedale College Preparatory Academy in Sun Valley, which was under an evacuation warning, was set to close Monday. Its students and staff were being moved to Glenwood Elementary.

Parts of Los Angeles County faced a high risk of flooding.

Click here for severe weather alerts throughout Southern California.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

World Cup 53 mins ago

Here's where the USMNT will play at the 2026 World Cup

storm 3 hours ago

Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in Southern California counties due to storm

A flash flood warning was issued for a widespread part of Los Angeles County. NBC4's Stephanie Olmo has the forecast for 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024.  

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

LAUSDweatherstorms
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us