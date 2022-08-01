LAUSD

LAUSD Sees Fewer Students Enrolled as New School Year Approaches

As the new school year approaches the LAUSD will see fewer students enrolled as the district is still trying to fill hundreds of teach positions.

By Staff Reports and Chelsea Hylton

NBC Universal, Inc.

Students in LAUSD return to classes in just two weeks but there will be fewer kids on campus.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho estimates up to 20,000 students are not enrolled or just stopped attending last year.

The superintendent wants more to be done to get students back into school.

As the first day approaches the district is still trying to fill more than 900 teaching positions and find about 200 bus drivers.

These concerns over staffing come as the LAUSD has not officially made any decisions regarding if students and staff will be required to wear masks when schools reopen.

This new school year will be longer than most after the LA Unified Board of Education approved to extend the 2022-2023 school year by a few days.

The hope is that the extra few days will allow students who have fallen behind due to the pandemic to catch up a bit.

This article tagged under:

LAUSDLAUSD Superintendentlausd enrollment
