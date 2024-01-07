LAUSD

LAUSD students returning to school after three-week winter break

By City News Service

empty classroom generic
Getty Images

Thousands of students from the Los Angeles Unified School District will return to class Monday after a three-week winter break -- and district officials are set to celebrate the start of the second semester with a series of first-day events.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, Board of Education members and other special guest will kick off the start of the second semester with a news conference, classroom visits and an opportunity to watch the superintendent teach.

“Looking forward to seeing everyone back at school ready for learning and teaching,” Carvalho said last week in a social media post. “As we prepare for Monday, we invite our families to model empathy and discuss respect and understand with their children.”   

A district representative did not provide further information about what LAUSD officials will discuss. However, as it is the first day back and the start of the second semester, officials are expected to relay their excitement and goals for the academic year.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The news conference is set to begin at 9 a.m. at Cimarron Elementary School at 11559 Cimarron Ave. in Hawthorne, followed by a visit to Orthopaedic Hospital Senior High Medical Magnet, located at 300 W. 23rd St., at 10:15 a.m.    

LAUSD officials and the superintendent are expected to visit Washington Irving Middle School Math Music Engineering Magnet, located at 3010 Estara Ave., at 11:15 a.m.

Officials said Carvalho will teach a class during the latter visit.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Rams 6 mins ago

Rams receiver Puka Nacua sets rookie records for yards and catches

san gabriel mountains 2 hours ago

11-year-old airlifted to hospital after sled accident at Mountain High

The series of events is expected to end with a final visit to Carpenter Community Charter School, located at 3909 Carpenter Ave. in Studio City, at 1:30 p.m.

This article tagged under:

LAUSD
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us