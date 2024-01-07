LAUSD students returning to school after three-week winter break

Thousands of students from the Los Angeles Unified School District will return to class Monday after a three-week winter break -- and district officials are set to celebrate the start of the second semester with a series of first-day events.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, Board of Education members and other special guest will kick off the start of the second semester with a news conference, classroom visits and an opportunity to watch the superintendent teach.

“Looking forward to seeing everyone back at school ready for learning and teaching,” Carvalho said last week in a social media post. “As we prepare for Monday, we invite our families to model empathy and discuss respect and understand with their children.”

A district representative did not provide further information about what LAUSD officials will discuss. However, as it is the first day back and the start of the second semester, officials are expected to relay their excitement and goals for the academic year.

The news conference is set to begin at 9 a.m. at Cimarron Elementary School at 11559 Cimarron Ave. in Hawthorne, followed by a visit to Orthopaedic Hospital Senior High Medical Magnet, located at 300 W. 23rd St., at 10:15 a.m.

LAUSD officials and the superintendent are expected to visit Washington Irving Middle School Math Music Engineering Magnet, located at 3010 Estara Ave., at 11:15 a.m.

Officials said Carvalho will teach a class during the latter visit.

The series of events is expected to end with a final visit to Carpenter Community Charter School, located at 3909 Carpenter Ave. in Studio City, at 1:30 p.m.