LAUSD teacher arrested for sexual assault of student

A 43-year-old teacher suspected of child molestation was arrested in Valley Village.

Colleen Jo Matarico was booked Thursday on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor and was being held on $1.3 million bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Matarico allegedly groomed and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old child in her classroom before persuading the minor to have sexual intercourse in her vehicle.

Police said the investigation was sent to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office, and Matarico could face additional charges, including five counts of lewd acts with a minor, two counts involving minors aged 14 to 15, and one count of furnishing marijuana to a minor.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Detectives presumed there were additional victims and have released a photo of Matarico in hopes of generating more individuals to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged assault of any possible victims who choose to come forward was urged to call the LAPD Juvenile Division at 424-259-7097. Calls during non-business hours should be directed to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.