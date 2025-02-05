LAUSD to allocate $725M to rebuilding burned schools

The Los Angeles Unified School District has laid out its timeline for getting students displaced by the Palisades Fire back on campus.

Part of the plan involves rebuilding schools from the ground up after they were destroyed.

This includes Palisades Charter High School, Palisades Charter Elementary, and Marquez Magnet Elementary.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says the district will allocate $725 million dollars for the effort.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The superintendent also said the district will spend hundreds of millions of dollars on HVAC systems, seismic retrofitting, and air purifiers for every classroom.