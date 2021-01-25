LAUSD Superintendent to Discuss Returning Students to School in New Parent Town Hall

A weekly update from Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner is expected on Monday where he intends to talk about plans to bring students back to school safely.

"We’ll discuss what needs to happen to reopen school classrooms and we’ll begin a tour across the school district to share some of the great things students and teachers are up to even in these difficult times," said Beutner on the school district's website.

Beutner's update happens at 8 a.m. and will be streamed at LAUSD.net, and this afternoon, a virtual town hall for parents will be held at 4 p.m.

You can RSVP for Monday's virtual town hall here, and view past town halls here.