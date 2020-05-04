LAUSD Plans to Start the New School Year in Mid-August

The new school year for students in the Los Angeles Unified School District is scheduled to start Aug. 18, Superintendent Austin Beutner said Sunday.

All schools in the nation’s second-largest school district have been closed since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Beutner told NBC4's NewsConference that school will reopen Aug. 18, but it was not immediately clear whether students will return to classrooms at that time.

More details about the planned start to the school year were expected when Superintendent Austin Beutner speaks Monday morning.

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom said California schools may start as early as July. Beutner said the district's plan appears to be in line with what Newsom has said about reopening California schools.

“Science will guide us,” Beutner said Sunday. "Experts will tell us what’s safe and appropriate come Aug. 18."

Beutner has called for a "robust'' system of testing and contact tracing before schools could even begin reopening. Though details of what reopened schools would look like have not been provided, the return would be "a gradual process with a schedule and school day that may be different.''

Staggered schedules, increased spacing between desks and other scenarios are all possible once students return to classrooms, Beutner said.

Beutner said summer school programs will help minimize gaps in learning. After the district's 600 schools closed, the LAUSD launched remote learning and food aid distribution programs in hopes of thwarting the spread of COVID-19.

There were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in LAUSD schools when campuses closed in March, Beutner said.

"Safety is about making sure we are not the place that becomes a petri dish for this virus," Beutner said.

Refresh this page for updates.