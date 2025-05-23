LAUSD

Unhoused students honored for overcoming challenges, graduating from high school

The LAUSD hosted 12th annual LAUSD Graduate Recognition ceremony.

By Kathy Vara and Helen Jeong

As high school seniors across Los Angeles get ready to graduate, Friday was a recognition day for more than 100 students who are getting their high school diplomas from Los Angeles Unified School District schools despite having faced with homelessness and food insecurity.

The soon-to-be graduates celebrated their accomplishments with food and pictures at the 12th annual LAUSD Graduate Recognition ceremony.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the students will be getting academic scholarships to some of the best colleges and universities in the country after overcoming challenges stemming from poverty and lack of housing.

The LAUSD estimates some 80% of its students are from low-income families, with nearly 300,000 children living at or below the poverty line.

“It’s important to provide these kids with resources they need, the housing, the food, touring programs but also love and scholarship money,” Carvalho said, adding there are more than 15,000 unhoused children within the district.

“Sending them off to college with a scholarship in hand, that will guarantee their future lives,” the superintendent added.

Among the students who were honored Friday was 18-year-old Dylan Cruz, who admitted it wasn’t always easy.

“I had to overcome some challenges to be here,” he said as he plans to study broadcasting in college to become a sportscaster.

Graduation ceremonies for LAUSD school will take place, starting in early June.

