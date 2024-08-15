Investigation

At least one arrest made in law enforcement operation in connection with death of Matthew Perry

The 'Friends' actor's death in 2023 was the result of the acute effects of the drug ketamine, along with other factors

By Eric Leonard

A law enforcement operation Thursday morning was conducted in connection with the Ketamine death of actor Matthew Perry.

Agents were seeking to make arrests and at least one arrest was confirmed.

Federal agents served several warrants across Southern California early Thursday in connection with the accidental death of actor Matthew Perry last year, law enforcement sources told NBC4's I-Team.

Perry was 54 when he was found unresponsive in the swimming pool at his home in the Pacific Palisades area and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The LA County Medical Examiner concluded Perry's death on Oct. 28, 2023 was the result of the acute effects of the drug ketamine, and listed contributing factors of drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid use disorder.

Matthew Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison is reflecting on the "Friends" star's tragic death.

LAPD detectives and agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Inspection Service have been investigating the source of the ketamine.

Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression and anxiety, but his last session with his doctors-of-record took place more than a week prior to his death, and the Medical Examiner noted the ketamine in Perry's system, "could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less."

