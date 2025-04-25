More patients file lawsuit alleging sexual assault by prominent OBG-GYN doctor

It wasn’t until she had read about it in the newspaper that a former patient said she realized she too had been victimized by a well-known OB-GYN doctor.

“I got goosebumps because everything I read had happened to me and I started reliving the events,” said the woman, who chose to remain anonymous.

The woman, identified as “Jane Doe #4,” is one of 65 women who are part of the latest set of lawsuits against Dr. Barry Brock, a prominent OB-GYN physician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The lawsuit alleges Dr. Brock performed unnecessary and inappropriate vaginal and breast exams without gloves, made sexually charged remarks, conducted exams without chaperones and used his authority to exploit patients.

“The breast exam shouldn’t be done that much. I would just be lying there naked and he would be putting his hand on my leg and just start talking and rubbing my legs. He was grooming me as if what he was doing was right or routine,” said the patient.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Martin Gould, says the doctor’s actions went on for years.

“The comments that were made, the sexual innuendos, time and time again. Rubbing patients thighs, the unnecessary vaginal and breast examinations. And he was allowed to do that for decades,” said Gould.

The lawsuit claims Cedars-Sinai knew about the complaints and did nothing.

“And we expect to find out no investigations were done or that total difference was given to Dr. Brock and the investigations fizzed out and that was it,” said Gould.

Dozens of other women have also filed suit in separate legal actions.

“Hopefully this makes a difference on how routine things are done and so I can make a difference in the future so that this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” said Jane Doe #4.

Dr. Brock has since denied the allegations.

In a statement, Cedars-Sinai wrote:

The type of behavior alleged about Dr. Barry Brock is counter to Cedars-Sinai’s core values and the trust we strive to earn every day with our patients. Dr. Brock no longer has privileges to practice medicine at Cedars-Sinai, and we have reported this matter to the California Medical Board. We recognize the legal process must now take its course, and we remain committed to Cedars-Sinai's sacred healing mission and serving our community.

NBCLA reached out to Dr. Brock for comment but did not get a response.