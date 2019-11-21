Plane's Engine Spews Flames as Philippine Airlines Flight Departs LAX

Travelers saw a frightening sight Thursday when an engine on a flight departing LAX to Manila, Philippines, starting belching flames Nov. 21, 2019.

Travelers in the air and witnesses on the ground saw a frightening sight Thursday when the engine on a Boeing 777 carrying a Philippine Airlines flight started spewing flames, as captured on video.

Philippine Airlines Flight 113 departed Los Angeles International Airport around 11:15 a.m. heading to Manila when the pilot said there was an emergency, and a possible mechanical issue, an LAX spokesman said.

The flight returned to LAX and was met by the fire department. The plane was not on fire, despite video from witness Andrew Blake on the ground showing the right engine coughing up flames.

Passengers were bused back to the terminal. It was up to the airline to provide alternate flights or vouchers, a LAX spokesman said.