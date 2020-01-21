LAX Announces Incentive Program for Commercial Airlines to Fly Quieter

Los Angeles International Airport officials announced a program Tuesday designed to encourage commercial airlines to operate as quietly as possible to cut down on airport noise in surrounding communities.

The Fly Quieter program will evaluate airlines annually on their compliance with LAX noise-abatement procedures and their use of quieter aircraft and new technology. They will also be evaluated on their engagement with local community groups and stakeholders.

The program is part of Los Angeles World Airports' effort to address community concerns about aircraft noise, officials said.

"Effectively addressing aircraft noise requires a collaborative partnership among the airport, the airlines and the community," said Samantha Bricker, the LAWA chief environmental and sustainability officer. "With the Fly Quieter program, we have a new tool to promote awareness and incentivize compliance with our policies and procedures with the goal of reducing aircraft noise for our surrounding communities."

Frederick Badlissi, a LAWA public information officer, said the program is in the early stages and airport management is working with airlines and stakeholders to "further develop the possible incentives."

"Most similar airport noise programs rely on public recognition as the primary incentive, so that's where this program is also beginning, but we will be looking for ways to innovate the program as it evolves in the future,"

Badlissi said.

Airport officials said they will evaluate large commercial airline fleets and operating procedures as they relate to noise. The airport will monitor noise levels of flights and evaluate other procedures that could reduce aircraft noise.

LAX officials will collect data and engage with each airline for a year, then recognize those that make the most substantial efforts to address aircraft noise.