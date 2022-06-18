Flights across the country are bein delayed or canceled due to severe weather conditions and labor shortages.

Parts of the country are experiencing severe weather storms which is causing airlines to cancel or delay thousand of flights.

As bad weather continues airlines are taking precaution and keeping flights grounded.

These changes in airline travel are coming just as summer traveling is expected to peak and thousands of travelers will be flooding through airports.

According to Flight Aware, a website that monitors flight delays and cancellation statistics, LAX has delayed 136 flights and canceled another 32 as of noon on Saturday.

The LAX flight issues are part of the 2,679 delayed and 751 canceled flights Flight Aware is reporting across the country on Saturday.

Long Beach Airport experienced 10 delays and no cancellations, John Wayne Airport had 23 delays and four cancellations, and Ontario International Airport with 10 delays and four cancellations.

30 flights canceled at @flylaxairport while 1000s are canceled around the world. Weather and staff shortages are being blamed. #TODAYinLA on Channel 4 @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/70NUcujyaY — Mekahlo Medina (@MekahloNBCLA) June 18, 2022

Airlines have had difficulty hiring pilots and flight attendants which means they are struggling to keep up with the demand of summer travel.

If you are getting ready to travel make sure to double check the status of your flight and plan ahead to get to the airport early.