LAX and Long Beach Airports Receive Grants for Terminal Projects

Los Angeles International Airport and Long Beach Airport are being awarded grants as part of a $1 billion national program funding 85 airports across the country in President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to improve terminals, it was announced Thursday.

The grants are to be used to expand airport terminals, increase energy efficiency, promote competition and provide greater accessibility for individuals with disabilities, according to a release from the White House Press Office.

LAX will receive $50 million for reconstruction and modernization of the terminal roadway system, including reconfiguration of the LAX CTA entrance.

Long Beach Airport will receive $10.6 million for reconstruction of the terminal roadways, terminal loop realignment and establishment of ADA accessibility.

Federal funds in the past have largely have gone into runways, towers and taxiways while airports paid for terminal upgrades. Airports funded this with money they receive from passenger facility charges, up to $4.50 per flight on every airline ticket.

"Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand. Funded through President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today's grants will improve airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

The largest of the Federal Aviation Administration grants include $62 million for Logan Airport in Boston.

Denver International Airport will receive $60 million to improve the terminal and replace the bag-handling system.

Orlando International Airport in Florida will receive $50 million.

Dulles Airport outside of Washington, D.C. will get $49.6 million to build a new concourse.

$20 million will go to Pittsburgh International Airport to build a new terminal next to the existing one.

To renovate restrooms in Detroit and Philadelphia airports, they will get more than $20 million.

"The work that goes in to build safer, more accessible and sustainable terminals will provide opportunities for people across the nation. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a critical investment not only in our nation's infrastructure, but an investment in the future of our country's workforce," FAA Deputy Administrator A. Bradley Mims said in a statement.