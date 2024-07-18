LAX

Airport Commission to consider another $400M for LAX People Mover

The now over $ 3 million project is set to be completed at the end of 2025.

By City News Service and Mia Cortés Castro

lax-people-mover-ITFEastStation_800px
LAWA

Los Angeles World Airports Commissioners on Thursday were set to consider approving an additional $400 million to settle legal claims and set a date for the completion of LAX's significantly delayed Automated People Mover — increasing the project's total cost from $2.9 billion to $3.34 billion.

According to a report to commissioners from LAWA CEO John Ackerman, the additional funding is needed to address claims filed by the contractor, LAX Integrated Express Solutions, also known as LINXS, over issues related to compensation, production and timeliness.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

LAX Mar 29

LAX People Mover project delayed again. See when it may be done this time

LAX Aug 3, 2022

Train Cars Unveiled as LAX People Mover Rolls Closer to Finish Line

If the board approves the money, the project could be completed on Dec. 8, 2025, the report said. But the Los Angeles City Council would also need to approve the funding request before any money can be allocated.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Resolution of claims now will provide LINXS the necessary cash flow and incentive to ensure schedule certainty," the report reads. "Resolution of these commercial issues will also allow the parties to focus on the activities necessary to complete the APM project, including reaching passenger service availability, and LAWA can avoid potentially higher costs should these claims continue unresolved,."

Images: See renderings of the LAX Automated People Mover, set for completion in late 2025

The LAWA board in May already approved around $200 million in additional money for the project, to address similar claims submitted by the contractor. That money would be included as part of this $400 million, increasing the total settlement to about $550 million.

An additional $50 million is also on the agenda for Thursday as a contingency that may or may not be allocated fully, according to the agenda report.

The Automated People Mover had an original estimated cost of about $2.9 billion — but with this settlement proposal, the total project cost would increase to $3.34 billion.

The People Mover is a piece of the airport's larger $30 billion project to update terminals, gates and airport signage.

The electric train system on 2.25 miles of elevated rail with six stations was originally scheduled to be completed this year.

With projected completion in 2025, the project is still aimed at improving transportation ahead of world events taking stage in the Los Angeles region, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The airport broke ground on the People Mover in March 2019. It's estimated that it will eventually carry some 30 million passengers a year, resulting in 117,000 fewer vehicle miles traveled per day, according to LAWA's website.

This article tagged under:

LAXTransit
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us