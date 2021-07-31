LAX Power Project to Reduce Lane Access on Pershing Drive Beginning Monday

A portion of Pershing Drive in Playa Del Rey will be reduced to one lane next week so the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power can install underground utilities as part of an electrical project at the airport, officials said Saturday.

The work on the RS-X Project will reduce a portion of Pershing Drive to one northbound and one southbound lane between Waterview and Sandpiper streets beginning Monday and lasting through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

During the project's first phase, which is anticipated to continue into September, the innermost lane will remain open in each direction on Pershing Drive, and motorists will be allowed to make left turns onto Westchester Parkway and Pershing Drive.

It's another possible sighting of a man believed to be flying using a jet pack near LAX. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Bicycles will share the travel lanes in the construction area, as the bike lanes at this location will be closed, and pedestrian access will be unavailable during work hours.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

All travel lanes and bike lanes will be restored each afternoon. Signage will be posted to advise motorists to slow down and share the road with bicycles.

A second phase, during which the lane closures will change, will take place later this fall, and an advisory will be issued at that time, officials said. The RS-X project includes installation of a new LADWP power receiving station to address persistent power reliability, redundancy and capacity issues at LAX.