Watch: Man Arrested After Police Pursuit on a Runway at LAX

A man was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday after breaching a fence and leading police on a pursuit.
The man, driving a silver four-door car with what appeared to be the letters "SOS" written on the hood, breached a fence at the FedEx cargo facility near the 5900 block of West Imperial Highway, according to reports from the scene.
The man led police on a brief pursuit on the runway before being taken into custody. The man's name was not immediately released.
A portion of the runway was closed as Los Angeles Airport Police officers investigated the breach, according to reports.
