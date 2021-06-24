Watch: Man Arrested After Police Pursuit on a Runway at LAX

A man was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday after breaching a fence and leading police on a pursuit.

The man, driving a silver four-door car with what appeared to be the letters "SOS" written on the hood, breached a fence at the FedEx cargo facility near the 5900 block of West Imperial Highway, according to reports from the scene.

The man led police on a brief pursuit on the runway before being taken into custody. The man's name was not immediately released.

A portion of the runway was closed as Los Angeles Airport Police officers investigated the breach, according to reports.