LAX Stocks Vending Machines With Face Masks and Sanitizer

Guests at Los Angeles International Airport can now purchase personal protective equipment from vending machines located in the ticketing areas of most terminals to help keep them safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport announced Wednesday.

Forget your face covering? Need hand sanitizer? Now you can pick up these items and more from personal protective equipment vending machines installed at LAX! Featuring touch-free payment, these machines are convenient and offer items to help you #TravelSafely at LAX. pic.twitter.com/bEpmoZXFya — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 5, 2020

"Los Angeles World Airports is setting new standards for how the airport industry can help keep passengers safe though rigorous cleanings, new technology and an increasingly touch-free experience from curb to gate,'' said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports. "We are proud to offer our guests another convenient way they can access items that will help keep them safe and healthy, as well as help them to comply with our mandatory facial covering policy.''



Gordon Tokumatsu reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020.

LAX said it is collaborating with the Hudson Group and PepsiCo Beverages North America to install the PPE vending machines in pre-security areas of the departures level inside Terminals 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

The machines all offer a touch-free payment option, such as tap-to-pay credit card or mobile payment platforms including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. Each vending machine also will have an anti-microbial shield installed on hard surfaces.

All of the items available in the machines are Transportation Security Administration-compliant and can be taken through any of the security screening checkpoints.

Products include hand sanitizer, face coverings and gloves as well as hygiene kits, thermometers, Ultraviolet-C sanitizers and over-the-counter medications, LAX stated. Products may vary by location.

The vending machines are restocked on a daily basis, and many PPE products are also available for purchase at other retail locations post-security. Most of the new machines are already installed and available, with the remaining units to be installed shortly, officials said.

More information can be found at www.flylax.com/travelsafely.